David Buhalog
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon
716 Clinton Street
Horicon, WI

Buhalog, David A.

BEAVER DAM - David A. Buhalog, 74 years old, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Bay Harbor Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH in Horicon, from 10 a.m.–11 a.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29 at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Father Justin Lopina presiding. Inurnment will take place at St. Malachy's Cemetery in Horicon.

David was born the son of Arthur and Arlene (Sielaff) Buhalog on July 1, 1947. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon. David was a huge supporter of Horicon High School athletics. He was also a huge Packers, Brewers, and Badgers fan. David enjoyed hunting and helping others.

David is survived by his siblings, Ann Feucht, Daniel (Karen) Buhalog, Michael (Diane) Buhalog, Richard (Donna) Buhalog, Greg (Deb) Buhalog, Mary (James) Griffiths, Ellen Mueller, Arthur J. (Lisa) Buhalog, and Teresa Huck. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

David's family would like to give special thanks to Hillside Hospice and the staff of Bay Harbor Assisted Living.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Parish
950 Washington St., Horicon, WI
Jan
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Parish
950 Washington St., Horicon, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I think I first came to know Dave at Malachy Grade School. Soft spoken but happy to be with the students. I greeted him whenever I saw him on the street or at a local eating place. I will miss his gentle smile.
Joellen splinter Metzdorf
January 27, 2022
Our Deepest Sympathy to the family of David. Your in our thoughts and prayers
Robert and Diane(Feucht) Lischka
January 26, 2022
I am sad to hear of David´s passing , I remember David being so knowledgeable and passionate about baseball and the braves as he loved the sport ! Condolences to all his brothers and sisters from Ron & Linda Peters ( florida)
Ron Peters
Family
January 18, 2022
Whether waiting to see the latest movie, getting a bag of popcorn outside Fat's, buying one cent candies at the corner drug store, walking to the park, coming home from mass, raking leaves or mowing grass, smiling at the boys playing baseball, shooting baskets at the grade school, or playing sandlot baseball there or fishing in the river or waving the flag or talking with the veterans, or walking home from a day working at the toy factory or working at the canning factory, or being just neighborly ...this gentle man touched everyone's life, from child to adult. he is (was) the friendly face of Horicon. Only mailmen knew more folks than Dave. I'm proud to call him my neighbor and friend. He greeted you as a buddy even if he hadn't seen you for years. I remember him helping me, Louie Plageman and Howie Lehman keep score for the local Legion and adult baseball teams. He will sorely be missed... as already been said.
Jim Snyder
Neighbor
January 11, 2022
My Sincere sympathy to everyone. Dave was such a staple in Horicon, just walking, shoveling and going to all the games at HHS. Has been missed.
Janet Kasten
Friend
January 5, 2022
Our sincere condolences to Davey's entire family. When we lived on the same street as Davey, we always enjoyed when he would stop by and visit. There will be an empty seat at Horicon sports as he was surely their number one fan.
John and Carol Zuleger
Friend
January 5, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to the entire Buhalog family. We will all miss Davey's conversations about all of the local and area sports or any sports and hunting stories he would share. I'm sure he is already missed being seen at all and any school sports he could get to. He will also be missed on his daily walks and "stops" to converse with all the people he knew. Whenever he could, Davey would tell you what was happening with his brothers and sisters he was so proud of. We miss you Davey. Jeff and Lauren Kiesow
Jeff Kiesow
Family Friend
January 4, 2022
