Calkins, David Lee

CLEVES, Ohio - David Lee Calkins, 83, of Cleves, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 3, 2021. Born on Sept. 6, 1938, to Leroy and Elsie (Hasenfuss) Calkins of Waupun, Wis., David grew up in a loving home with his sister, Diane, and adopted sister, Delores, along with a special uncle, Jim Van Saane. David graduated from Waupun High School in 1956 where he enjoyed playing baseball as a pitcher with a great fast pitch and curve ball. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the Military Police Academy. He served as an MP in Korea and at the William Beaumont Army Hospital in El Paso, Texas, and was discharged in 1959.

David was encouraged to enroll in college by his good friend, Jerry Staehling, and studied history and education at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. While attending college, he met the love of his life, Diane Sheffler. After graduating from Wartburg, he enrolled in the University of Cincinnati where he received a Master of Arts in American and urban history. He taught history at Mason City Iowa High School before returning to the University of Cincinnati to continue his doctoral studies.

In August 1968, David and Diane were married in Iowa. Following Diane's college graduation, she joined David in Cincinnati, where they both taught for many years at Norwood City Schools. They were blessed to be able to build their dream home, in which they resided for many years, surrounded by many wonderful neighbors and friends. After David's teaching career, he continued helping the community as a probation officer for Hamilton County for three years before retiring to spend more time traveling and golfing with Diane. With their shared love for golf, David and Diane were longtime members of the Miami View Golf Club, where David established an annual golf tournament in Diane's memory to help young women begin their golfing career.

David is survived by many nephews and nieces, Jon (Karen) Alexander of Juneau, Wis., Kurt (Loni) Alexander of Omaha, Neb., Paul (Kim) Alexander of Hartford, Wis., Daniel Alexander of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Sherri (Sean) Pritchard of Mishicot, Wis., Janelle Alexander (special friend, Dave) of Germantown, Wis., Mary (Doug) Fulton of Scottville, Mich., and Mechelle (Rick) Landaal of Waupun, Wis.; along with many great-nephews and great-nieces; and longtime friends whose friendship he cherished. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane, in 2015; his parents; sisters; aunts; and uncles.

A visitation for David will be held on Monday, Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at GROESBECK UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 8871 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., with the Rev. David Mack officiating. Burial will follow at Venice Cemetery in Ross, Ohio.

Memorial donations in David's name may be made to the family (Karen Alexander) to be divided among David's favorite non-profit organizations. The address to send those to is Karen Alexander, N6380 County Road AI, Juneau, WI 53039. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Joe Ankomah and Justice Aferyie for taking such good care of David in his final days. The Charles C. Young Funeral Home in Ross, Ohio, is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.