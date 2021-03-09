Dejanovich, David A.

MAYVILLE - David A. Dejanovich, 72, of Mayville passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home.

David was born on December 26, 1948 the son of Emil and Pearl (Ruecker) Dejanovich in Hustisford, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Mayville High School. On May 23, 1998, he was married to Ranee L. Okon in Mayville, Wisconsin.

Dave retired from Seneca Foods after many years of service. He was also an EMT with the Mayville EMS. He was very active in the Canine Search and Rescue program, with his rescue dogs Katy and Della. After retirement, Dave had his first paper route for the Dodge County Pionier. He enjoyed going deer and turkey hunting.

David will be deeply missed by his wife Ranee and his children: David E. Dejanovich, Tamra (Justin) Cannon and Sara Dejanovich; step children: James Folts, Christopher Folts and Danielle Folts; grandchildren: Michael Keel, Ben Cannon, Derik Folts, Abigayle Folts, Alyssen Folts, Jordon Folts, Carter Folts, Emily Wondra, Tye Folts; his in-laws: Arthur Okon Jr., Paul (Brenda) Okon, Linda Luey and Karen (Tim) Luey. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life for David will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in David's name may be made to the Dodge County Humane Society.

The Koepsell Funeral home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.