Drabek, David D.

BELVIDERE, Ill. - David Dean Drabek, age 69, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Swedish American Hospital, Rockford, Ill., due to medical complications. He was born May 28, 1951, in Forest City, Iowa, to William and Lorraine (Johnson) Drabek. Dave lived most of his life in Wisconsin and Northern Illinois; he was a graduate of the class of 1969 from Columbus High School in Columbus, Wis. He worked for Continental Columbus (Columbus), Lycon (Janesville), Hufcor (Janesville), Mpc (Walworth),Universal Silencer (Montello), Didion Milling (Cambria), and Johnson Controls (Sycamore, Ill.). After retirement David helped his good friend, Wesley, dispatch trucks at John Gault trucking. During his lifetime, Dave enjoyed deer hunting, and going for long drives in the country to look at wildlife, which often ended in a stop at a beer joint for a burger and to play the jukebox. He enjoyed live music concerts and bands. He enjoyed listening to all types of music. Some of his favorite artist were Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Seger, AC/DC, Stevie Ray Vaughan, George Thorogood, Cody Jinks and Whitey Morgan.

Dave is survived by two daughters, Tanya (Jake Stauffer) Drabek, of Beloit, Wis., and Abby (William) Hermanson of Portage, Wis.; and one grandson. Other survivors include siblings, Karen Vohs, Portage; Barbara Hill, Portage; Dale (Jean) Drabek, Beaver Dam; Lynn (Gerald) Foley, Eden Prairie, Minn.; and Loretta (Kenneth) Frank, Fairfax, Minn. He is also survived by his niece, Renee (fiancé, Jesse Janisch) Drabek of Palm Coast, Fla.; and the mother of his children, Susan (Thiele) Drabek, Portage, Wis. Dave is also survived by many dear friends and neighbors.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers-in-law, Donald Hill and Clifford Vohs; other dear family members; and special friends.

In honor of Dave's wishes, he will be cremated and a private celebration of life will be held for family. Donations and Memorials can be made to the diabetes association or the Heart Association. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.

In Memory of David.

Dad,

I love you and will miss you very much!! But I know that you will always be with and watching over me!! Until we meet again, "Rock n Roll!!" Love always, Tanya.