DuPuis, David L.

EAU CLAIRE - David L. DuPuis passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum.) Visitation will be held that morning from 10 to 11 a.m.

Due to current circumstances and limitations of funeral home capacity, the service will be live streamed on Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center's Facebook page and will also be archived there to be viewed any time following the service.

