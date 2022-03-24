Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Flint
FUNERAL HOME
Conway Picha Funeral Home - Lyndon Station
450 County HH
Lyndon Station, WI

David Flint

Sep. 18, 1951 - March 12, 2022

LYNDON STATION - David Flint, age 70, of Lyndon Station, WI, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at his home of natural causes.

A Private family service will be held Monday, March 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station with Father John Potaczek celebrating.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial will be held at a later date.

David was born September 18, 1951 in Racine, WI, the son of Richard and Margaret (Maggie Coughlin) Flint. David enjoyed the outdoors and a quiet peaceful life.

David is survived by his son, Chris (Mindy) Flint; granddaughters: Natalie, Danica and Landry; siblings: Mike (Carole) Flint, John (Deb) Flint, Eileen (Robert) Nowicki, Maureen (David) Foster, Jeanine (Richard) Shawley and half-brother, Joe Harvey; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry and stepbrother, Richard Harvey; as well as his grandparents: Noel and Ella Flint and John and Mary Coughlin.

A quiet gentle soul has left us. Rest in peace.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Conway Picha Funeral Home - Lyndon Station
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Conway Picha Funeral Home - Lyndon Station.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.