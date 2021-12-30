Graff, David Richard

JUNEAU - David Richard Graff, age 68, of Juneau, died on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.

The visitation will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. There will be a private funeral service and burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

David was born on Sept. 7, 1953, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Richard and Ruth (Dittberner) Graff. From the time he was born, his life revolved around farming in Wisconsin. He grew up on a farm in the Oak Grove Township and early in his youth, he knew that he would continue the lifestyle. On Dec. 1, 1973, he was united in marriage with Kathleen Jahnz at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Neosho. They raised their family on a farm outside of Juneau and, together, introduced Graff Show Pigs to countless children in the greater Dodge County area. Dave was committed to educating kids on the importance of agriculture. He was a 4-H leader in Dodge County for over 48 years and was involved in countless committees throughout the area. Dave was on the Dodge County Meat Animal Sale Committee, was a livestock judging coach, as well as the Pork Producer president, promoting pork at area fairs and other events. After retiring from Universal Co-Op in Lebanon in 2015, he took the role of bus driver for Lamers Bus Service. Dave also perfected his canning and baking skills and made the best apple pies and "Ruthies" butter horns. Dave attended St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. He touched the lives of many people, and he will be missed deeply.

David is survived by his wife, Kathy of Juneau; children, Jeremy of Juneau and Sarah (Reed) Luneau of Prairieville, La.; sisters, Kathy (Steve) Reifsnider and Annette (Steve) Duckett; mother-in-law, Myrtle Jahnz; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sharon and David Wegner and Kenny Jahnz; nephews, Troy Reifsnider and Jake Jahnz; niece, Allison (Chris) Buxton; granddaughter, Peyton Luneau; his paw dogs, Brutus and Cuddles; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Lovell Jahnz; and grandson, Trey Luneau.

