David Graff
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Graff, David Richard

JUNEAU - David Richard Graff, age 68, of Juneau, died on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.

The visitation will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. There will be a private funeral service and burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

David was born on Sept. 7, 1953, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Richard and Ruth (Dittberner) Graff. From the time he was born, his life revolved around farming in Wisconsin. He grew up on a farm in the Oak Grove Township and early in his youth, he knew that he would continue the lifestyle. On Dec. 1, 1973, he was united in marriage with Kathleen Jahnz at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Neosho. They raised their family on a farm outside of Juneau and, together, introduced Graff Show Pigs to countless children in the greater Dodge County area. Dave was committed to educating kids on the importance of agriculture. He was a 4-H leader in Dodge County for over 48 years and was involved in countless committees throughout the area. Dave was on the Dodge County Meat Animal Sale Committee, was a livestock judging coach, as well as the Pork Producer president, promoting pork at area fairs and other events. After retiring from Universal Co-Op in Lebanon in 2015, he took the role of bus driver for Lamers Bus Service. Dave also perfected his canning and baking skills and made the best apple pies and "Ruthies" butter horns. Dave attended St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. He touched the lives of many people, and he will be missed deeply.

David is survived by his wife, Kathy of Juneau; children, Jeremy of Juneau and Sarah (Reed) Luneau of Prairieville, La.; sisters, Kathy (Steve) Reifsnider and Annette (Steve) Duckett; mother-in-law, Myrtle Jahnz; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sharon and David Wegner and Kenny Jahnz; nephews, Troy Reifsnider and Jake Jahnz; niece, Allison (Chris) Buxton; granddaughter, Peyton Luneau; his paw dogs, Brutus and Cuddles; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Lovell Jahnz; and grandson, Trey Luneau.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
Kathy and your family, I am shocked to hear of Dave passing, had no idea and just found out today. As you know I worked with Dave for many years and had some great times with him. our deepest sympathies from Deb and I. God Bless
Gary Guenther
Work
January 4, 2022
Sarah... so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. I am glad you made it back to Wisconsin to see him. Our prayers are with you. Love, Craig and Samie
Craig Moore
Friend
December 30, 2021
Dave's smile and laugh will long be remembered. He was a great 4-H friend. Rest In Peace.
Cathy Kastenmeier
December 30, 2021
Sorry for your lost.
Rick Rietmann
Family
December 30, 2021
Had a great time in school. Left an everlasting impression. Rip dave
Diana Lebron
Family Friend
December 30, 2021
Dear Kathy, Jeremy and Sarah, our heartfelt sympathies for your loss. I'll always remember Dave for his broad smile and hearty laugh. He was a gentle soul, a very kind person to all. We are unable to attend the funeral service but know we send our thoughts and prayers to all of Dave's family. He will be greatly missed. Dan & Lynn LaBlanc
Lynn LaBlanc
Family
January 1, 2022
A lot of great memories with David and the Graff family.
Tom Voigt
Acquaintance
January 1, 2022
I am shocked to learn of Dave's passing. So so many memories, lots of laughs over the years. I will not be able to come to the visitation, but I will be thing of you all tomorrow. With lots of ❤...Susie
Susie Giedd
Friend
January 1, 2022
I will miss this nearly lifelong cohort. From showing at the Dodge County Fair to my co-worker at Universal Co-op.
Russell Sette
Coworker
January 1, 2022
Stanley and I never had the opportunity to meet Mr. Graff, but we knew he and Mrs. Kathy had to be very special people to have such a wonderful daughter like Sarah. We send our Prayers and thoughts to the entire family. May God give you the Comfort and Peace that only He can in times like this. Love, Stanley and Cynthia Bienemy
Stanley and Cynthia Bienemy
December 31, 2021
David always had a smile on his face and was always entertaining. His Forrest Gump imitation was spot on and you would think that it would get old after doing it for decades but it did not as David always made it work. All I know is that now the world is a little less funny, a little less kind and a little less loving. I am proud to tell people that you were my friend. May God grant you eternal rest David and may God help Kathy and her family through this difficult time.
David Ley
Friend
December 31, 2021
So many great memories of Thanksgiving at Rich and Ruth's. Cousin David was the life of the party and made those days great. Gone way to soon.

My sincere condolences to Kathy and Family.
Darryl Hammann
Family
December 31, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of you! He will be missed!
Nancy Kopas
Friend
December 31, 2021
We are going to miss you David. Love and prayers for Kathy and family.
Mary & George
Friend
December 30, 2021
