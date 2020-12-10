Menu
David Haefer
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr
Reedsburg, WI

Haefer, David D.

REEDSBURG - David D. Haefer, age 84, of Reedsburg, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born on Nov. 10, 1936, in the Township of Excelsior. David was one of seven children of the late Henry and Leda (Reinfeldt) Haefer. He was united in marriage to Barbara Krey on June 29, 1959. To this union was born three sons, Martin, Wayne and Bobby.

He was a self-employed electrician and also worked in Madison until his retirement in 1998. David enjoyed his retirement at his home in the woods that he and Barbara built themselves. He was an avid hunter, loved to fish and enjoyed the wildlife around his home in the woods. David served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward and Marvin; sister, Arlene Brandt; and his granddaughter, Samantha Haefer.

David is survived by his wife, Barbara; three sons, Martin of Madison, Wayne (LeAnne) of DeForest, and Bobby at home; granddaughters, Megan, Alexis, Mercedes, Ciera, and Kelsey Rose; two great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter. Also surviving are sisters, Betty Hinze and Karen (David) Allen, both of Reedsburg; brother, LaMoine (Elaine) Haefer of Cottage Grove; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Per David's wishes, no services will be held.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.



Be the first to post a memory or condolences.