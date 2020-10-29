Harry, David Lee

NECEDAH - David Lee Harry, 34, of Necedah, Wis., died unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack at his home on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. David was born July 9, 1986, to William and Sandra (Frydenlund) Harry, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. He graduated from Necedah High School in 2005.

David was a lifetime member of St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah, where he was baptized August 17, 1986, and confirmed May 13, 2001.

David had the heart of an artist. From when he was able to hold a pencil, he began creating impressive drawings that just got better as he grew older. One of his favorite things to draw was Batman. He then moved into film and created movies that his family and friends enjoyed watching.

David loved the outdoors. When he wasn't taking on friends in the video game world, he would be found outside. Hanging out with family and friends around a bonfire was where David loved to be. His funny wit and kind and creative heart will be missed by many.

David is survived by his parents, Sandra and William; six siblings, Veronica Nelson of Necedah, Wis., Annette (Steve) Fischer of Green Bay, Wis., Heather (Troy) Lenning of New Lisbon, Wis., Chad (Kasey) Nelson of Roseville, Calif., Eric Harry of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., and Jennifer Harry of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; nieces and nephews, Nick (Sadie Cernicka) Bartels, Elizabeth (Kristian) Pearson, Jeremy Fischer, Brittany, Caleb, and Cassie Lenning, Finley and Goldie Nelson, and Mykala Harry; three great-nieces and nephews, Spencer, Louis, and Eleanor; grandparents, Lee (Gladys) Harry; along with many other relatives and dear friends.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wallace and Eunice Frydenlund and Carol Texley; uncle, Rick Frydenlund; and aunt, Gail Daily.

Funeral services are being planned for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, 11 a.m. at the TORKELSON FUNERAL HOME in Necedah, Wis., with committal to follow in the Duger Hill Cemetery, Finley, Wis. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the TORKELSON FUNERAL HOME in Necedah. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.