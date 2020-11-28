Henke, David Schettler

BEVAER DAM - David Schettler Henke passed away peacefully in his home, with family at his side, on Nov. 24, 2020.

A memorial service will be held for David in the spring of 2021.

David was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., on July 26, 1936, to Allen and Esther Henke. Dave graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1954. He attended Carroll College at Waukesha, Wis., from 1954 to 1956. He then began a 34-year law enforcement career in 1956; employment included communications and jail admin clerk. He then became a narcotics officer, and detective in 1966. He became a juvenile officer and intake worker in 1974. In 1982 he was a welfare fraud investigator. He retired in 1990 as (paralegal) special investigator for the DA in Dodge County, Wis. Dave was a member of the Dodge County Sheriff's and Deputy. He met and married his wife, Barbara, in 1976, as she worked as a matron/secretary for Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Dave enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guard 32 Division in 1958, and was honorably discharged in 1964 as communications sergeant. He had basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., in 1958. Dave completed technical radio communications course at Fort Benning, Ga., in 1959. He served one year during Vietnam conflict and Berlin Crisis at Fort Lewis, Wash., from 1961 to 1962. He is a member of American Legion Post No. 318 Lake Tomahawk, Wis. He attended Trinity United Methodist Church.

Dave enjoyed woodworking, starting Fireside Woodcrafts in 1990 to 1995. Then in 1995 he began building a home on Lee Lake, in Hazelhurst, Wis., Oneida County. He and his wife, Barbara, lived in their lake home until October 2017. During this time he continued a writing career and wanted to become an accredited author. His first book was published in 1997, "Dead Secret," and his second book, "Web of Deceit," was published in 2001. He enjoyed book signings in Minocqua and Beaver Dam, Wis. He has three other books written that were not published.

A huge thank you to the staff at Marquardt Hospice for their wonderful care.

David is survived by his wife, Barbara L. Henke; daughter, Diane Marie Valentine; grandson, Kevin Killeen (great-grandson to be born April 2021); four very special children to Dave, Michelle Lynn Machkovech, Michael E. Sbonik, Christopher J. Sbonik, and Timothy W. Sbonik; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen A. Henke (1996) and Esther H. Henke (1993); brother, Winfred Henke (1941); and sister, Rosemary Coles (2020).

