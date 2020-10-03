Howe, David

WAUPUN - David Claude Howe, age 79, of Waupun, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

David was born on March 8, 1941, in Rhinelander, Wis., son of Floyd and Juluaetta (Macheichok) Howe. David was a man after God's own heart. He expended his life in the service of God, his family and friends. No one was a stranger to him. He was always ready with a word of encouragement and the message that "Jesus loves you." He pursued the hurting and those in need, whether family, friend or stranger. David was a father not only to his children but to those who needed his steady, sure and loving guidance. David's uncompromising faith and his understanding of the authority he had through Jesus Christ was inspiring and life changing for many. Without fanfare, he gave away more than he earned, and still had some to spare. David was a passionate cowboy and overall horse whisperer with exceptional skill in horse training and horse shoeing. He would often reminisce about his days of leading cattle drives, pack rides, and bronc riding in the rodeo. David could drive an 18 wheeler from coast to coast on a pot of coffee and the strength of his will. He could outwork any man and if need be take on twenty men to protect his family. He was a man among boys, hero of the story. He ran his race with perseverance to the end. We love you, David (Dad/Grandpa). Give Jesus a hug for us.

David is survived by his wife Sharon; seven children, Steven (Caroline) Howe, Sheralind (Brian) Marcus, Jason (Kathryn) Howe, Heather Howe, Hannah Howe, Lydia Howe and Judah (Katie) Howe; 21 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bruce Howe and sister, Belle (Larry) Juedes.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at THE RIVER CHURCH, 200 Fox Lake Road, Waupun 53963.

A memorial service for David will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 4 p.m. at church with Pastor Wayne Morrison. Military Honors to follow provided by American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard.

A memorial fund has been established in David's name.

