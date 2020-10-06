Hutchens, David Marshall

BARABOO - David Marshall Hutchens was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., Nov. 17, 1954 to Daniel Wirth Hutchens and Ulee Clinton Hutchens; he passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was raised in Pontiac, Mich., where his family attended the First Baptist Church and he was baptized. He graduated from Pontiac Northern High School where he excelled in tennis and wrestling and played brass instruments in the marching band. He attended Oakland Community College, transferring to Oakland University where he graduated with University and Departmental honors from the School of Education.

He married Anne Marie Bowers in 1977. They spent the first several years of their marriage in Michigan where he was a teacher in the Lake Orion Community schools, a custodial manager for the Colombiere (Jesuit) Retreat Center, and eventually became a top salesman for the Burndy Corporation. During these years he and Anne welcomed their first two children.

David felt that all of these professions prepared him for his eventual call into pastoral ministry. He answered by moving his young family to Colorado where he attended Denver Seminary and received his Masters of Divinity. Their third child was born while he attended seminary and served as a pastoral intern at Galilee Baptist Church.

In 1989 the family of five moved to Baraboo, Wis., where Mr. Hutchens became "Pastor Dave" of First Baptist Church on Jefferson Street. He shepherded the congregation through a change of name, denominational designation, and location to the current Walnut Hill Bible Church where he served as senior pastor for 29 of his 31 years.

He has held many community positions in various organizations. He enjoyed Baraboo Kiwanis, PSALM Pastors, Walnut Hill Golf League, and Cardiac Rehab. He was honored to serve on the Ethics Committee at St. Clare Hospital and as chaplain to the Sauk County Sheriff's Department.

The family would like to thank his friend and doctor, Danny Sessler, and the medical communities of Baraboo and Madison for their many years of excellent care. They also remain deeply grateful to his heart donor's family who provided the gift of eleven years.

The morning of Oct. 2, 2020, Pastor Dave and Anne shared their last moments together at home before he went to his Eternal Home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Marie; and their son, Jonathan Clinton "Clint" (Jessica) Hutchens; and their two daughters, Kathryn Elizabeth "Coty" (Steven) Bare and Christine Marie "Christy" (Benjamin) Higgins; his nine grandchildren, William and Finnegan Marshall Hutchens, Joseph Rothbauer, Evelyn and Edith Bare, Robert, Alfred, Phoebe, and Anne Higgins. Pastor Dave meets his grandson, Baby Angus Higgins, in Glory. Dave is also survived by his older brother, Dr. Steven M. (Mary) Hutchens.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at WALNUT HILL BIBLE CHURCH. The family will welcome elderly or at higher-risk friends and family for visitation from 1-3 p.m. and all others from 4-7 p.m. An outdoor service will be held on the south lawn of WALNUT HILL BIBLE CHURCH at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Graveside ceremony will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Walnut Hill Bible Church or to Samaritan's Purse on their memorial page. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.