David M. Nelson

June 20, 1952 - April 2, 2022

RIO - David M. Nelson, 69 of Rio, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, April 2, 2022, with his family by his side.

He was born June 20, 1952 in Columbus, the son of Elmer and Lorraine (Gevers) Nelson. He then was united in marriage to Carol J. McKellar on June 8, 1974, at the church of the Nazarene in Columbus.

David spent 38-years working in maintenance with Everbrite in Pardeeville. David was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time surrounded by nature. He loved to hunt, spend time at gun and tractor shows, and taking his two dachshunds on enjoyable walks. More than anything he loved a good visit. He was very proud of his family, and would never hesitate to lend a helping hand whenever needed.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Nelson; three daughters: Tammy Dawson (Shawn Brown), Connie (Todd) Anderson, and Stacy (Clint) Gilmore; brother, Richard (Judy) Nelson; grandchildren: Nelson and Toni Anderson; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lorraine Nelson; and his son-in-law, Joseph Dawson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio. Interment will follow at Hampden Cemetery in Hampden Township. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Lung Association or to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.