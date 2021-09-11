Schmidt, David L. "Davy" Jr.

BEAVER DAM - David L. "Davy" Schmidt Jr., 50, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the UW Hospital in Madison, Wis.

A visitation for Davy will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis. Funeral luncheon and fellowship is to follow at the BEAVER DAM AMERICAN LEGION POST #146, 300 Beichl Ave., Beaver Dam, WI.

David was born on Dec. 27, 1970, in Watertown, Wis. Davy proudly received his graduation certificate from Waupun High School with the Class of 1992. He attended Bethesda Lutheran Home and Green Valley Enterprises. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and also a member of ARC of Dodge County.

Davy enjoyed going for van rides and loved to socialize by people watching. He enjoyed music, especially Shania Twain, and his faithful canine companion, Missy. Davy developed very close and special relationships with his caregivers throughout the years; they were very special to him, and Davy became a very important part of their lives as well.

Davy will be deeply missed by his loving and devoted mother and stepfather, Sandy and Jeff Baird of Beaver Dam; his brothers, Jeremy (Shelly) Schmidt of Watertown and Jason Schmidt of Columbus, Wis.; his sister, Connie Milligan of Waukesha; nieces and nephews, Michael, Christopher, Felicia, Zachary and Autumn; aunts and uncles, Bill (Phyllis) Schmidt of Watertown, Ralph Schmidt of Galesville, Bob (Inez) Schmidt of Watertown, Paul (Sharon) Schmidt of Juneau, Herb (Pat) Schmidt of Kettering, Ohio, Russ (Marlis) Schmidt of Beaver Dam, Fred (Laura) Schmidt of Watertown, Marie (Bob) Kasubaski of Berlin, Barb (Leonard) Reinke of Amboy, Minn., Brenda (Tim) Grams of Glendale, Ariz., Kathleen Evan of Watertown, Barbara Miller of Jefferson, Donna Freson, Delores (Gino) Gehler, Bonnie (Joe) Hrobsky all of Watertown, Lester Schlesner and Howard Schlesner of Watertown; other relatives; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Viola and John Schlesner; and aunts and uncles, Elaine, Leroy, Fred, Paul, John, Florence, Eugene, and Deb.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the wonderful caregivers throughout the years who cared so attentively for Davy. Special thanks to his most recent caregiver, Heather Wehrhahn.

Davy was truly a special person who gained the love and respect of those who cared for him. Following is an example of the relationship:

Sandy, I sure do love you. I cannot begin to explain how amazing you are. You are a wonderful mother, friend, grandma, caregiver, and advocate. I have learned so much from watching you and being with you. You and Davy have changed me for the better and I'm so grateful for that. I will never forget you guys and all the fun we have had. Like Davy laughing when his mask popped off before surgery or all the times we cooked together. Sandy YOU; you are special. YOU are strong, YOU are smart, YOU are kind and above else you are so LOVED not only by all those around you but by God and me. Thank you for teaching me to not doubt myself. I will never be fully able to thank you for that and all you have done for me. You and Davy and Jeff are my favorites and Missy hahah can't forget her. I love you guys and will be around. I can't stay away you know me! Love, Heather.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.