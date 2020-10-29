Menu
David Sterr
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020

Sterr, David F.

REEDSBURG - David F. Sterr, age 71, of Reedsburg, died on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 15, 1949, in Hartford, the son of Robert and Alma (Hansen) Sterr. David worked as the water operator for the Village of Lake Delton for more than twenty years. He enjoyed hiking and being outdoors, traveling, spending his winters in Arizona, college football, the Green Bay Packers, and skydiving at the age of seventy.

Survivors include his four daughters, Tammi (David) Temple of Hazel Green, Ala., Shawn (Perry) Hansen, Samantha (John) Sage and Holliann Sterr, all of Reedsburg; eight grandchildren, Stephanie, Johnny, Cody, Kasper, Zoey, Aryn, Savannah and Chance; four sisters; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a visitation from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. A private family service will follow. Facemasks will be required and social distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 29, 2020.
