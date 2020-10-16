Stevens, David J.

LAKE MILLS - The Rev. David J. Stevens, age 42, of Lake Mills, formerly of Portage, passed away peacefully yet unexpectedly during the night on Oct. 11, 2020.

Rev. Stevens was born on Feb. 11, 1978, to Lorraine Stevens and the late Donald Stevens. Lorraine, a single mother, raised Rev. Stevens from the age of five. At the time, his brother, Jon, was three years old. The family of three moved back from Florida and were near grandparents, Fred and Betty Messer. The Messers had a profound influence on Rev. Stevens and his brother, Jon.

He knew from his grade school years that the ministry was going to be his vocation. He graduated from Portage Senior High School, Concordia University-Wisconsin and Concordia Seminary-St. Louis. After graduation, Rev. Stevens was ordained into the Holy Ministry and began his first call. The ordination service took place at his home congregation, St. John's Lutheran Church, in Portage, Wis.

Rev. Stevens had a flair for the stage, especially when singing. From his high school musicals to the Kammerchor at Concordia University, friends and family had many opportunities to listen to his beautiful voice. Rev. Stevens was always happy when he had a chance to sing.

Rev. Stevens had many friends who responded to his infectious smile and his enthusiastic hugs. Many people respected him for his knowledge of theology and his relationship with his Savior. You knew that you were accepted as a friend when he corrected you on something. That was a sign of his affection for someone. Lively discussions were always welcome and enjoyed.

The world lost Rev. Stevens too soon. A community and all of God's church will miss the love Rev. Stevens had for the sheep in his care. His beloved wife and daughter will miss him very much.

A mother never relishes the idea of saying goodbye to a son, even if it is only for a while. A brother will miss the talks with his older brother that he relied on for so many things. His aunt will look forward to seeing him again because aunts are like that. David will greet his Grandpa Stevens when God decides it is time. The journey will be complete when they are all together again in Paradise.

Rev. Stevens loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was confident in his relationship with his Savior and practiced his faith every day. He loved and adored his wife and daughter as a devoted spouse and father. Nothing made him happier than to share a communique about Bethany with his friends and family. Pictures were always part of the communication about his beloved daughter.

Rev. Stevens is survived by his wife, Leesl (nee Bahr) Stevens; his daughter, Bethany Stevens; his mother, Lorraine (nee Messer) Stevens; his brother, Jon (Brianna) Powvens; his nephew and niece, Gus and Lucy Powvens; his father and mother-in-law, Mark (Bonnie Gilmiester) Bahr; grandfather, Lee Stevens; and grandfather-in-law, Kenneth E. Bahr. He is further survived by his aunt, Marge (Messer) Burke; and aunt, Linda Stevens. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Lee Stevens; his maternal grandparents, Fred and Betty Messer; and paternal grandmother, Mary Stevens. Rev. Stevens also leaves behind many other friends and family who will miss him dearly, including his treasured mentor, the Rev. Alan Boeck of Portage.

"Well done, good and faithful servant!"

Visitation is Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, W172 N11187 Division Road, Germantown, from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Private interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Memorials for Rev. David J. Stevens are welcome for any LCMS Synod congregation or program. St. John's Lutheran Church, 850 Armstrong Street, Portage is the home congregation of Rev. Stevens. Memorials may be sent there.