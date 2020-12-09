Tomlinson, David Jerald

POYNETTE – David Jerald Tomlinson, 71, of Poynette, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19.

He was born on Dec. 3, 1949, to Layton and Joanne (Resler) Tomlinson. He graduated from Poynette High School in 1968, and was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served for two years - one in Vietnam. He married his high school sweetheart, Jane Paske, in 1970 and they were blessed with two children, Stacy and Aaron. Dave worked for the US Postal Service for 32 years. He had a strong work ethic but still managed to coach his son's little league teams. He was a member of the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department for 31 years, the last several years being a fire inspector, which he enjoyed with his best friend, Ernie Koepp.

After retirement, Dave took great pride in being a Chicago Cubs season ticket holder along with his son. They traveled the country, going to all of the stadiums where the Cubs played.

Dave was most proud of his four grandsons, attending all of their sporting events, basketball and baseball. He was well-known at the basketball games as the "Statman" as he always had his clipboard and stat sheets, making sure all the numbers were correct. He also enjoyed many family vacations.

Dave is survived by his loving wife, Jane, of 50 years; daughter, Stacy (Jeff) Rowe and their children, Brandon and Jacob; son, Aaron (Monica) Tomlinson and their children, Zachary and Noah; siblings, James (Christine) Tomlinson, Steven (Tammie) Tomlinson, William (Marcie) Tomlinson, Bruce (Karen) Tomlinson) Mary Tomlinson, John (Susan) Tomlinson and Lisa (Duane) Crawford; along with a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Layton and Joanne Tomlinson; in-laws, Irwin and Arlene Paske; and brother-in-law, James Koepke.

A private memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington with Pastor Greg Hovland officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a scholarship to be established in Dave's name at Madison College for future firefighters.

Pa, you had a great run. We will always love you.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.