Walker, David Earl

RIO/OXFORD - David Earl Walker, 63, of Rio, formerly of Oxford, passed away unexpectedly of heart failure Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. He was born Aug. 23, 1957, to Kenneth "Pat" and Eva (Marshall) Walker in Berlin, Wis.

Dave and his twin brother were the youngest of eight children. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1976. Dave married Martha Fischer in August 1981. He was then baptized and confirmed in September at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pardeeville. Together he and Martha had three children, and they raised them on their family farm and instilled in them the value of hard work, honesty, faith, and love. Farming ran deep for Dave. He was an amazing judge of cattle, and always kept a love and passion for the farm and animals.

He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. If you ever needed any sports statistics, you could always count on Dave, with 90 percent accuracy. Whether it was high school, college, or professional league sports, he had a love, passion, and knowledge of it all. He had such a huge heart and a willingness to help the less fortunate. It didn't matter to him who you were or where you came from; he was giving and kind to all he was around. He was always there for all of his family and friends. Whether it was a school play, band concert, sporting event, wedding, or baptism, you could always count on him to be there for the people he cared about. Lastly, to many, Dave will be remembered for his unfiltered and unmatched sense of humor and being the life of the party.

Survivors include his loving wife, Martha; three children, Lindsay Walker (Nick Brudnowski), Lance (Nikki) Walker, and Logan (Jessica) Walker; six grandchildren, Landon, Brevin, Lawton, Blakely, Whitley Walker and Annalise Brudnowski; three sisters, Jean (Wayne) Edwards, Lois (Keith) Weyh, and Bonnie Carlin; two brothers, Bob (Joann) Walker and twin brother, Don Walker (Rita Haase); and brother-in-law, Gale Gay. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Edwards Gay; and an infant sister.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Pardeeville with the Rev. James Plocher officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, and again from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. The family encourages you to wear your favorite Wisconsin sports attire during the visitation. If you plan on attending, social distancing guidelines and masks are a requirement. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.