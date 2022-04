Dear Rick and Family- I´m so sorry to hear of Dawn´s passings. I rejoice in her faith in Christ; for she shall have no more pain. May all of you find comfort in the joy of fond memories of her life. I met Dawn at Harvest Church and visited her Fox Lake store. She was such a sweet and kind woman. God bless you and keep you in His care. Linda Chipman

Linda Chipman March 18, 2021