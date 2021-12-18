Menu
Dawn Tomlinson
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Tomlinson, Dawn R.

BARABOO - Dawn R. Tomlinson, age 36, of Baraboo, passed away at home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, after an extended illness. Dawn, daughter of Thomas and Marianne (Bortz) Tomlinson, was born Oct. 1, 1985, in Portage. She was employed by Flambeau as an operator. Dawn enjoyed watching the Golden Girls and cooking shows. Her children will remember her for being a great baker.

She is survived by her daughter, Lily Tomlinson; son, Henry Mountford; parents, Tom and Marianne Tomlinson; siblings, Tammy (Lyle) Spiegel, Tom (Angie) Tomlinson, and Sara (Matt) Noll; special uncle, Gary Tomlinson; as well as other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin; brother, Eric Tomlinson; and grandparents.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
