Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dean Struble
FUNERAL HOME
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home - Amherst
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI

Struble, Dean B.

AMHERST - Dean B. Struble, age 73, of Amherst, Wis., formerly of Beaver Dam and Neillsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home in Amherst. Dean was born on Sept. 9, 1947, in Neillsville, Wis., the son of Chuck (Lawrence) Struble and Alice (Moen) Linderman. Dean married Carla K. Dern in Neillsville, Wis., on June 29, 1969, relocated to Beaver Dam, and taught math to middle school and high school students there for 34 years. After retirement in 2007, Dean and Carla relocated from Beaver Dam to Amherst to be near their children and young grandchildren.

Dean and Carla were classmates in primary school, high school sweethearts, and devoted husband and wife for 52 years. After retirement and moving to Amherst, they loved spending time with their family and friends, time at the cabin, and traveling the world with wonderful trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Costa Rica, Germany, Italy, and Australia/New Zealand. Their only regret is that there were so many trips yet to take.

One of the things that defined Dean was how generous he was with his time and energy to family, friends, and the community. He was never one to point out that something needed to be done; he would simply dig in and do it. "Doing things together" was a hallmark of how Dean showed and shared his love. Dean was an almost daily fixture in the lives of his children and grandchildren; the holes left in their lives and hearts with his passing cannot be filled. He particularly loved doing projects with his sons and the feeling of accomplishment at the end of the day. He will be dearly missed by all of his loving family and many friends.

Dean is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carla Struble of Amherst; two sons, Shad (Patricia) Struble of Amherst and Brent (Jacqueline) Struble of Junction City; six grandchildren, Jakob Struble of Amherst, Megan Struble of De Pere, Nathan Struble of Amherst, Nolan Struble of Amherst, Wyat Struble of Junction City, and Kylie Struble of Junction City; sister-in-law, Mary Dern of Wisconsin Rapids; and also by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Struble and Alice Linderman; and a sister, Barbara Struble.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 1, from 10 a.m.-12 noon at the AMHERST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 163 Laconia St., Amherst, WI 54406, followed by a memorial service starting at 12 noon. Pastor Kari Riley will officiate. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Dean's name. The Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements.

JUNGERS-HOLLY FUNERAL HOME

262 S. Main St.

Amherst, WI 54406

www.hollyfuneralhome.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Service
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Amherst United Methodist Church
163 Laconia Street, Amherst, WI
Jul
1
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Amherst United Methodist Church
163 Laconia Street, Amherst, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home - Amherst
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jungers-Holly Funeral Home - Amherst.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Carla, my heart breaks knowing that Dean has passed. I so enjoyed my cousin and many conversations .When Dad and I came to Beavers Dam. You and family made us feel so loved.He is with christ our lord, Alice and many other loved ones before us. May GOD bless you and keep you until we all meet. Love Haldane & Deda Moen
Haldane Moen
October 25, 2021
Was so sorry to hear about Dean. It was a pleasure meeting him. He always has a joyful spirit that blessed those who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Clark and Brenda Collins.
July 27, 2021
So sorry to see this news. He was a fantastic teacher and we´re all a little luckier to have known him! May your memories bring you comfort.
Bonnie W
School
July 8, 2021
Sorry to hear of Mr. Strubles is passing. I was a classmate of Shad in middle school and Deans student in math.
Pam Streekstra
July 7, 2021
He was an awesome math teacher! He had a great sense of humor and made math fun! Maybe a reason why I am a 2nd grade math teacher in Denver. I am so sorry to hear about his passing. You are in my thoughts!
Cheryl Poland George
School
July 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Dean was one of my favorite coaches of all time. He will be missed!
Les Dunham
Friend
July 2, 2021
Carla & Family, So sorry to hear of Dean's passing. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Carla & Dean were always a special team. Our prayers are with you all. Marge & Warren
Marge Jorgensen
Friend
July 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dean's passing. I worked with him at Middle School in Beaver Dam. So many of those fellow workers are now passed. God's blessings to your family.
Lorraine Beal
Friend
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results