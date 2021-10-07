Edgerton, Deanna D.

NEW LISBON - Deanna was born in Hustler, Wis., to Clyde and Ruby (Peckham) Stickney. Soon thereafter, she was reborn as a redeemed child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism. Deanna was a graduate of New Lisbon High School.

She was married to John Edgerton for 63 years. The Lord blessed their union with seven children, Cleve (Amy), Cindy (Jim), John Jr. (Ellen), Bryon (Mary), Dale, Ruby (Tony) and Brent.

Deanna was a member of St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church of New Lisbon for most of her marriage. She served her Lord there in various ways, including as Sunday school teacher and by providing food for dinners and funerals. She also volunteered for many years at the Community Closet Resale Shop in New Lisbon. Deanna enjoyed crossword puzzles and bowling.

Besides her husband and children, Deanna is survived by 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Karen and Romelle; one sister-in-law, Eileen; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Genevieve and Jean; and two brothers, Clyde Jr. and Jimmy.

In His infinite wisdom and grace, and according to his perfect plan, the Lord chose Oct. 3, 2021, to bring Deanna to the eternal home prepared for her, at the age of 82 years. She passed away at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, Wis., and was born again to eternal life and carried safely to her Savior's side.

"I know that my Redeemer lives, and that in the end he will stand upon the earth. And after my skin has been destroyed, yet in my flesh I will see God; I myself will see him with my own eyes – I, and not another. How my heart yearns within me!" - Job 19:25-27

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at ST. LUKE'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in New Lisbon. A visitation will be held on Saturday at St. Luke's from 9 a.m. until the time of service, with the Rev. Matthew Kimmel presiding. Burial will be in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.