Deborah R. Hicks

BEAVER DAM - Deborah R. Hicks, age 69, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

Deb was born on Aug. 2, 1952 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of James and Ruth (Ulbricht) Hamilton. She was a dedicated employee at Kraft in Beaver Dam for over 33 years. Deb loved singing, playing guitar, chasing storms and baking chocolate chip cookies. Her garden was a special place, where she enjoyed tending to her plants every year. While her green car was known as "The Green Hornet", she also loved frogs, notably for the acronym FROG that she lived by – Forever Rely On God.

Deb is survived by her children, Tracy (Chris Higgins) Stockwell of Hollywood, Fla. and James (Kari) Stockwell of Oshkosh; five grandchildren, Lexi, Fletcher, Kalley, Brady and Steele; great-granddaughter, Ciera; brothers, Dave "Al" (Roxanne) Hamilton of Calif. and Greg Hamilton of Watertown; sister-in-law, Carolyn Hamilton of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, William Johnson; brothers, Robert "Dewey" Hamilton and James Hamilton; sister, Sandy Redman; beloved dog, Pepper and other relatives.

A memorial service for Deb will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. The family requests anyone in attendance to wear a mask if they are unvaccinated.

