Olson, Delbert A.

BARABOO - Delbert A. Olson, age 79, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving wife, Judy, and his daughter, Angela.

He was born in Fairfield Township on Sept. 12, 1942, to parents, Clifford and Estelle (Antrim) Olson. He graduated in 1960 from Baraboo High School. In 1964 he married his first wife, Karen Sickle. They had one daughter, Angela. On June 29, 1972, he married Judy Schuppener, whom he loved and cherished for over 48 years.

Delbert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Even though he lived with multiple sclerosis for over 48 years, he never complained. He worked at Flambeau as a tool and die maker until 1989, when he retired because of his MS.

Delbert was a man full of life, who loved to party with friends. In his younger years Del enjoyed weightlifting, bowling, hunting and fishing, snowmobiling, and dancing. He also enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers, and Indy car racing.

He fought MS to the end. Now his struggles in this life are over, and he is blessed with the joy of eternal life in heaven forever.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; one daughter, Angela Olson; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, David Olson.

Memorials can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Emanuel United Methodist Church.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, at EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church Monday. Burial will follow the service at Fairfield Cemetery. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.