Delbert Olson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Olson, Delbert A.

BARABOO - Delbert A. Olson, age 79, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving wife, Judy, and his daughter, Angela.

He was born in Fairfield Township on Sept. 12, 1942, to parents, Clifford and Estelle (Antrim) Olson. He graduated in 1960 from Baraboo High School. In 1964 he married his first wife, Karen Sickle. They had one daughter, Angela. On June 29, 1972, he married Judy Schuppener, whom he loved and cherished for over 48 years.

Delbert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Even though he lived with multiple sclerosis for over 48 years, he never complained. He worked at Flambeau as a tool and die maker until 1989, when he retired because of his MS.

Delbert was a man full of life, who loved to party with friends. In his younger years Del enjoyed weightlifting, bowling, hunting and fishing, snowmobiling, and dancing. He also enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers, and Indy car racing.

He fought MS to the end. Now his struggles in this life are over, and he is blessed with the joy of eternal life in heaven forever.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; one daughter, Angela Olson; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, David Olson.

Memorials can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Emanuel United Methodist Church.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, at EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church Monday. Burial will follow the service at Fairfield Cemetery. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
10:00a.m.
EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
WI
Dec
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Thinking of you with love and hugs!
Carol Wagner (Emanuel family)
Friend
December 21, 2021
Sad to see another treasured classmate pass. Delbert and I were friends, not close, but friends. He always had a great smile and wonderful attitude, both in HS and at the 5 year reunions. For sure he will be missed. Condolences to his family.
Doug Nolte
December 19, 2021
Judy & Family, please accept our condolences for your loss of Del. He was a good one, you two were great neighbors. We loved Fairfield. I can still see you running past our home. Enjoyed helping with your NYL business. Celebrate his life.
Gerry & Bonnie Stadler
Friend
December 17, 2021
