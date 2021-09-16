Thompson, Delilah "Del"

LYNDON STATION - Delilah "Del" Thompson, age 76, of Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

A memorial funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. at the CONWAY-PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Lyndon Station, with the Rev. Alan Boeck officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m.

Delilah was born Dec. 31, 1944, in Woodworth, N.D., the daughter of Theodore and Lydia (Martin) Morlock. She grew up in Pettibone, N.D. In 1965, Delilah moved to Milwaukee, Wis. On Aug 30, 1968, she married Mervin Thompson. After only having known each other for seven months, they remained married for 53 years. In 1974 they moved to Caledonia and raised their three sons. Delilah worked at Ladish in Cudahy for 45 years. They lived in their home there until Delilah retired, when they moved to Lyndon Station in 2010. Delilah had a love of cooking but a passion for baking. Nobody ever left Delilah's house hungry. While in Lyndon Station, Del loved to bake for her church and also baked for and drove for meals on wheels.

Del is survived by her husband, Mervin; sons, Tilman, Thomas (Julia) and Troy (Petya) Thompson; grandchildren, Peyton, Liberty, Beatrice and Theodore; and sister, Connie (Steve) Irey. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Allen Morlock.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

