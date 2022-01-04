Hundt, Delmar G.

JUNEAU - Delmar G. Hundt, age 82, of Juneau, Wis., passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2021. Delmar was born in Hustisford, Sept. 30, 1939, son of Gilbert and Effie (nee Perschke) Hundt. Delmar loved to travel in his Winnebago throughout the U.S. He was a member of the Winnebago Club and during his travels he would find a lake and enjoyed fishing. That's what he loved to do most! He retired from Mayville Metal after 30 years of service. During his retirement he was a part time custodian at Dodgeland Schools.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Maddison-Clough and Michael (Kathy) Hundt; a special niece, Cynthia (Al) Puckhaber; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends

He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters and one grandson.

Private Graveside service Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home- Juneau is serving the family.