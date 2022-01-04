Menu
Delmar Hundt
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Berndt-Ledesma Juneau Funeral Home
150 W Oak Grove St
Juneau, WI

Hundt, Delmar G.

JUNEAU - Delmar G. Hundt, age 82, of Juneau, Wis., passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2021. Delmar was born in Hustisford, Sept. 30, 1939, son of Gilbert and Effie (nee Perschke) Hundt. Delmar loved to travel in his Winnebago throughout the U.S. He was a member of the Winnebago Club and during his travels he would find a lake and enjoyed fishing. That's what he loved to do most! He retired from Mayville Metal after 30 years of service. During his retirement he was a part time custodian at Dodgeland Schools.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Maddison-Clough and Michael (Kathy) Hundt; a special niece, Cynthia (Al) Puckhaber; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends

He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters and one grandson.

Private Graveside service Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home- Juneau is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Graveside service
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Berndt-Ledesma Juneau Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.