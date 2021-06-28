Schultz, Delmer "Del"

BEAVER DAM - Delmer "Del" Schultz, 96, of Beaver Dam passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Bay Harbor Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 3, 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service from 10 -11 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service at the Oakwood Cemetery (new side) in Beaver Dam.

Del was born on October 9, 1924. He attended St. Stephen's Lutheran School, Beaver Dam.

He married Lola Schoenwetter on September 25, 1948 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church.

Del was a Marine Scoutniper during World War II. He was in the first sniper/scout school that the Marines held in San Diego, CA. Del spent his time of service on various islands including Japan. He was a genetic engineer with American Breeders Service. He was a manager of the Beaver Dam Little League team, the Pirates, for 20 years. Many years later several of these men commented to Del that he had been an example of discipline and respect. After retirement, Del and Lola spent 15 years traveling around the country with their fifth wheel rig. They had many wonderful adventures and met many good friends during that time. After Del and Lola settled back in Beaver Dam, he then became involved in the Beaver Dam Senior Center and served as a volunteer for 10 years. He was on the committee that raised funds for the Watermark building. Over the years Del held many positions of leadership at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. In 2016 Del's biography, "Nobody's Hero", was written depicting his World War II experiences.

Del is survived by his children: Kathy (Ed) Fredrich of Belle Plaine, MN, Dave Schultz of Beaver Dam, Kris Schultz of Columbus, and Don (Kenna) Schultz of Richmond, VA; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Carol Keil and many nieces and nephews.

Del is preceded in death by his wife, Lola; parents, one brother and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers please give memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam.