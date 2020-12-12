Barker, Delores M.

KEKOSKEE - Delores M. Barker, age 80, a lifelong resident of Kekoskee, Wis., died on Dec. 9, 2020, at Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam, Wis.

She was born on Feb. 16, 1940, in Kekoskee, Wis., to Gilbert and Marie (Noll) Wild. She attended Kekoskee State Graded School and graduated from Mayville High School with the class of 1958. On April 4, 1964, she married Jerald Barker at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mayville, Wis.

Delores was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church in Mayville. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. The joy of her life was her family. She treasured family gatherings and especially enjoyed each moment spent with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook, baker, and was known as the family record keeper. She was proud of her hometown, Kekoskee, and co-edited a book in honor of its sesquicentennial.

She is survived by her husband, Jerald of Kekoskee; her daughters, Lisa (Bob) Sheahan of Oakfield and Lori (Dan) Feyen of Fond du Lac; her grandchildren, Becca and Brian Sheahan, Nick and Jenna Feyen; her brothers, Richard Wild of Juneau and Ronald Wild of Kekoskee; and her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barb Wild of Kekoskee, Gene (Mary) Hoffmann of LeRoy, Barb (Bill) McCreary of Paris, Tenn., Joyce Mader of Newburg, and Sue (Jim) Lehner of Mayville. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, William Wild, Francis (Lenore) Wild, Arlene (LaVern) Griep, Jerome Wild, and Mary Hoffmann; her father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Minnie Barker; and her brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald Gerner, James Mader, and Kathleen Wild.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Delores' name to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mayville.

Delores' family would like to extend a special thank you to Kathy Bates and the entire staff at Remembrance Home for the wonderful care given to her these last four years.

A private funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack presiding. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Mayville.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.