Delores I. Barnoske
FUNERAL HOME
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, WI

Delores I. Barnoske

Sep. 23, 1929 - March 27, 2022

BEAVER DAM - Delores I. Barnoske, age 92 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Hillside Manor.

Delores was born in Wild Rose on September 23, 1929, the daughter of Hans and Mildred (Green) Kroken. She was united in marriage to her husband, Carl "Bud" Barnoske in 1947. She retired from Willow Foods and loved playing cards and dice with family and friends, especially 31, Triominos, and 10,000. She particularly looked forward to her weekly Yatzee parties with her friends.

Delores is survived by her children: Carla (Gene) Noll of Beaver Dam and Joe Barnoske of Las Vegas; grandchildren: Bill (Anne Ptaschinski) Bornick, Michael Bornick, Jessica (Alex) Cote, Cora Mann; nine grandchildren; siblings: Ronald (Eunice) Kroken, Harold Kroken, and Sandy (Dick) Lindstrom; extended family; Carrie and Leon Bunker and family, and Becky and Mike LeMoine and family; and further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sandra, in infancy; former husband, Carl; brother, Donald (Evelyn) Kroken; sister-in-law, Irene Kroken; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Delores will take place on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Inurnment will take place at Holden Cemetery in Mt. Morris at a later date.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 31, 2022.
