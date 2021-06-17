Bartlett, Delores A.

BEAVER DAM - Delores A. Bartlett, 84, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Hillside Manor with her loving family by her side.

Delores was born on June 25, 1936, the daughter of William and Lillian Woodering Buchholz, in St. Louis, Mo. On Oct. 9, 1982, she was united in marriage with Ed Bartlett at Tomorrow Wood Campgrounds.

Delores was a devout Catholic her entire life. She raised and provided for her six children by herself. Not only was she a wonderful mother to her children, but she extended that same love and care to their friends and was affectionately known as "Mom" to many others. She deeply loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors and camping at Tomorrow Wood Campgrounds and was very happy when the entire family was there camping together. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Delores is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ed; her children, Bernice (Kevin) Cannon, Dennis (Ellen) Reinwald, Dan (Lois) Reinwald, Yvonne Stark, Jan Jauert, Tina (Rich) Brodzeller, Dave (Pat) Olfson and Sharyn Mantz; 25 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Lenny Buchholz; and her sisters, Norma Thiel, Tonie Speraneo and Ree (Bob) Chapman. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Tom Buchholz and Don Buchholz; grandson, Bill Brodzeller; and great-granddaughter, Destiny Reinwald.

A private family gathering to celebrate Delores' life will be held on Saturday, June 26. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford, Wis.

Cards and messages of sympathy may be sent directly to Ed Bartlett, 112A Industrial Drive Apt. 104, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolence may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.