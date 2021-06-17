Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Delores Bartlett
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Bartlett, Delores A.

BEAVER DAM - Delores A. Bartlett, 84, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Hillside Manor with her loving family by her side.

Delores was born on June 25, 1936, the daughter of William and Lillian Woodering Buchholz, in St. Louis, Mo. On Oct. 9, 1982, she was united in marriage with Ed Bartlett at Tomorrow Wood Campgrounds.

Delores was a devout Catholic her entire life. She raised and provided for her six children by herself. Not only was she a wonderful mother to her children, but she extended that same love and care to their friends and was affectionately known as "Mom" to many others. She deeply loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors and camping at Tomorrow Wood Campgrounds and was very happy when the entire family was there camping together. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Delores is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ed; her children, Bernice (Kevin) Cannon, Dennis (Ellen) Reinwald, Dan (Lois) Reinwald, Yvonne Stark, Jan Jauert, Tina (Rich) Brodzeller, Dave (Pat) Olfson and Sharyn Mantz; 25 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Lenny Buchholz; and her sisters, Norma Thiel, Tonie Speraneo and Ree (Bob) Chapman. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Tom Buchholz and Don Buchholz; grandson, Bill Brodzeller; and great-granddaughter, Destiny Reinwald.

A private family gathering to celebrate Delores' life will be held on Saturday, June 26. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford, Wis.

Cards and messages of sympathy may be sent directly to Ed Bartlett, 112A Industrial Drive Apt. 104, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolence may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Private Service
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss Ed! Often wondered how you were doing. Hoping all is going well with you other than the loss of Delores.
Dave & Maureen Hansen
Friend
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results