Charles, Dennis Harris

ARKDALE - Dennis Harris Charles, age 73, of Arkdale, Wis., and formerly of Green Bay, Wis., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Dennis was born on Dec. 4, 1946, to Vincent and Mildred (Eberhardt) Charles in Algoma, Wis. He went on to grow up in Green Bay as the eldest of eight siblings. He met the love of his life, Joan (Wurzer) Charles, and the two were united in marriage on Dec. 12, 1992. Dennis, first and foremost, was a man of faith, and then of family. He always expressed his gratitude and blessings to have five children, eight grandchildren, daughters and sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, a loving wife, nieces and nephews, cousins, and countless friends and colleagues along the way. And he himself was thankful for the parents that brought him into this world, and for the lessons and life they provided for him.

After high school, Dennis attended the Technical School in Green Bay and eventually went on to a lifelong career with the S.S. Kresge Company, which ultimately became Kmart. He started as a stockboy in the 1960s, three days later was the Assistant Manager with keys to the store, and retired in 2001 as a Senior Executive of a Fortune 500 company. He retired on top, and chose to walk away from corporate life, and made his way back to his beloved homeland of Wisconsin. He spent the next 18 years enjoying and living the life he wanted, with his best friend and wife, Joan, on the beautiful shores of Lake Petenwell. Throughout his life, Dennis remained a faithful servant of the Lord, but especially so once he returned home. He served and practiced his faith by being active in the church and community, helping its people, his friends, and especially those in need. He was a man generous in spirit and, frankly, with that which is so precious – his time. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand, or go that extra mile, or fifty. He celebrated his faith, his family, his friends, his food, and of course as a child of Green Bay, the Packers. His loss is tremendous to those around him; however, he truly expressed that he had lived a life of his choosing and had no regrets. He was content and happy. He remained steadfast in his faith, and spent his life preparing for eternal salvation.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Joan of Arkdale, Wis.; his children, Jamie (Lee) Mizell and their children, Samantha and Lee of Louisville, Ky., Stacie Charles of Rockford, Ill.; Jeremiah (Jana) Charles and their children, Banks and Sloane of Austin, Texas; Craig (Maryam) Jacobson and their children, Madeline and Amelia of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; Sarah (Brad) Vick and their children, Eilish and River of Bangkok, Thailand; his siblings, Bob Charles, David (Kathy) Charles, Mary Beth (Bruce) Besaw, Jo Ann (Mike) Schaetz, Marc Charles, and Renee Charles; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Vince and Millie; and a brother, Peter Charles.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at ST. MICHAEL'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1784 Chapelle Rue, De Pere, WI, 54115. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.