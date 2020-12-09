DeMars, Dennis Gene

BARABOO - Dennis Gene DeMars, age 67, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Dennis was born on Sept. 27, 1953, to Clarence and Avis (Smith) DeMars and was a life-long resident of Baraboo.

As a child, Dennis grew up on the Highway 33 farm with his parents and 10 siblings. When it came time to move into town, Dennis often told the story of hiding in the hay mow because he didn't want to leave the country farm. Dennis cherished the simple things in life, never needing anything fancy or glitzy.

Dennis graduated from Baraboo High School in 1973. He always looked forward to the class reunions and had not missed one in the past 45 years. In 1975 he married Barbara Butler. They were blessed with two children, Jennalee and Matthew. They later divorced.

As anyone who knew Dennis could attest to, he had a great fondness for "The Duke" (John Wayne). There wasn't a trivia question he couldn't answer or a movie he hadn't watched. He was able to visit the birthplace museum of John Wayne in Winterset, Iowa, twice. He had his own John Wayne room, decorated with "Duke" memorabilia, where he would go to sit and relax when he needed a little time to himself.

Over his years of employment Dennis wore many different hats: retail sales of appliances and flooring, bakery/deli, floral delivery, taxi driver, landscaping/lawn mowing, ADRC bus driver and after retirement, school crossing guard. Dennis was a very personable man who loved to help anyone however he could.

His greatest pride and joy were his six grandchildren – Karlie, Emilee, Collin and Kourtney Thompson; Logan and Ryan DeMars. They always brought a smile to his face.

Dennis is survived by his mother, Avis (DeMars) Roessler; fiancée, Karen (Dunse) Hutson; children, Jennalee (Scott) Thompson and Matthew (Aimee) DeMars; brothers and sisters, Darrell (Ellen), David (Beverly), Steve (Donna), Sandra DeMars, Ronald (Lori), Bill (Cindy), Richard (Becky), Lori (Bill) Dickman and Robert (Christine) DeMars; his grandchildren, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is further survived by Karen's children, Stuart (Shannon) and Steven (Casaundra) Hutson; grandchildren, Tyler and MacKenna; also, his "Lynn Avenue Family"; and his circle of friends at the Towne Lounge.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Clarence; grandparents; sister, Sheila Beloungy; brother-in-law, Bill Butler; step-dad, Thomas Roessler; and his beloved pet dogs, Hollie Mae, Misty and Molly.

Public visitation will be on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the REDLIN FUNERAL HOME, 401 Madison Ave., Baraboo, with Covid restrictions in place.

A private family burial will immediately follow the visitation at Walnut Hill Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staffs at St. Clare Hospital, St. Clare Meadows and St. Mary's Hospital for the compassionate care given to Dennis the past three months.