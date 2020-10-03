Deyo, Dennis

GREEN LAKE - Dennis Deyo, age 72, of Green Lake, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at his home.

Dennis was born April 2, 1948, in Freeport, Ill., the son of Alfred and Mary Jane (Erwin) Deyo. After graduating from UW-Platteville in 1970 with his teaching degree, Dennis began his career in Randolph, Wis., where he taught for two years. He then relocated to Green Lake, Wis., where he taught for 35 years, retiring in 2007. Dennis served on the Green Lake School Board for many years. Teaching was truly the highlight of his life. Dennis was an excellent baker, with a specialty in making pies and cinnamon rolls. He was also an avid gardener, as shown by the many people who received bouquets of Angel Trumpets and Dahlias over the years. Dennis also was an ardent Wisconsin Badger football fan.

Survivors include six brothers, Rodney (Sue), Sam, Tom (Sara), Terry (Michelle) all of Baraboo, Wis., Brian (Erika) of St. Cloud, Minn., and Curtis of Baraboo, Wis.; six sisters, Peggy (Herman) Gruber of Baraboo, Wis., Dixie Garske of Portage, Wis., Becky (Tom) Griffin of Lakeville, Minn., Cathy Schadde of Grafton, Wis., Patti (Roger) Halverson of Verona, Wis., and Connie (Jason) Deyo-Bisch of Baraboo, Wis.; and sister-in-law, Becky Deyo of Apple River, Ill. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Mary Jane Deyo; brother, Delvin Deyo; sister, Carol Deyo; and niece, Michelle Griffin.

An outdoor visitation for Dennis will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at his residence, 577 South St., Green Lake, WI 54941.

Due to Covid, a private family memorial service will be held following the visitation. Memorials in Dennis' name may be made to Caestecker Public Library, 518 Hill St., Green Lake, WI 54941, Green Lake American Legion Post, P.O. Box 448, Green Lake, WI 54941, Thrasher Opera House, 506 Mill St., Green Lake, WI 54941 or Green Lake Historical Society, 501 Mill St., Green Lake, WI 54941.

