Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis Edward Mitchell

Dennis Edward Mitchell

April, 25, 1939 - March 28, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS - Dennis Edward Mitchell, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at home with family by his side.

Dennis, son of Edward and Rosiland (Orlanducci) Mitchell was born April 25, 1939 in Michigan. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Marie Richardson on Sept. 21, 1957 in Chicago. Dennis was owner and operator of the KOA Campground in Door County and Wisconsin Dells for many years until his retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, cutting wood, camping, boating and being with family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy; children: Rebecca Mitchell, Dennis, Jr. (Sandra) Mitchell, Daniel Mitchell; grandchildren: Bernadett (Tyler), Melissa, Michelle (Danny), Dennis III (Trish), Stephen, Justin (Stephanie), Ryan, Hailey; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce French as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Walnut Hill Bible Church with Pastor Dan Gunderson officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m at the church. Burial will follow the church service at Plainville Cemetery in Dell Prairie Township. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.