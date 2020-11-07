Stein, Dennis B.

LOWELL - Dennis B. Stein, age 76, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his home in Lowell where he has lived the past 41 years.

Visitation for Dennis will be at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH in Horicon on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. A private Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Monday beginning promptly at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Marathon, Wis., at 2:30 p.m. Due to Covid-19, the family request that it be mandatory for anyone who attends to wear a mask, observe social distancing, and refrain from direct contact with the family.

Dennis Bruce Stein was born on June 9, 1944, in Wausau, Wis., to the late Clifford and Hazel (Koenig) Stein. After high school, he attended technical college where he received an associate degree in aircraft mechanics. Dennis served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed at an airfield in Germany. His interest in flying stayed with Dennis throughout his life. He worked as airplane mechanic at the airport in Watertown. He was a recreational pilot and owned his own plane and was a past president of EAA Chapter 20 in Watertown. Dennis was also an active member of the community. He served as a First Responder in Lowell and Reeseville and was a member of the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Stein of Lowell; three daughters, Nicole Stein and Jamie Stein of Lowell, and Diana (Aaron) Duenkel of Iron Ridge; his sister, Barbara Stein of Wausau; his brother-in-law, Anton (Debra) Wiesman of Wausau; three sisters-in-law, Carol (Jim) Sebranek of Reedsburg, JoAnn (John) Gilchrist of Marathon, and Nancy (Greg) Senst of Minnesota; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dennis Stein's name to Lowell First Responders or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon.

