Stowell, Dennis

WISCONSIN DELLS - Dennis Stowell, age 72, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the SPRING BROOK SPORTS BAR AND GRILL, 242 Lake Shore Drive, Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. A private family interment service for Dennis will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner, Wis., with military rites provided.

Dennis was born Dec. 30, 1947, in Portage, Wis., the son of Floyd and Beatrice (Pike) Stowell. He attended Wisconsin Dells High School and graduated in 1967. Immediately after high school he enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps and eventually was deployed overseas to Vietnam. There, he was placed in the thick of combat, as a Machine gunner in the Infantry Division during the Tet Offensive, and due to injuries sustained from battle, he received two purple hearts. The rest of Dennis's tour was in North Vietnam with his infantry unit. Other awards that Dennis received were Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, three Vietnamese Service Medals, Vietnamese Campaign Medal with device and Combat Action Ribbon. After serving from July 1967 to August 1969, Dennis was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. In November of 1969 he married Ona Dunahee. He worked at Tri Enda in Portage, Wis., for 33 years, before going onto Plastics Ingenuity in Cross Plains-Mazomanie Wisconsin for 10 years, retiring in January 2013.

Dennis loved being outdoors, camping with family, fishing and hunting. He was a wonderful mentor to many other people and shared his skills and secret fishing spots. HaHa!

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Ona; children, Brent (Brooke) Stowell, Arkansas, Alena (Michael) Ladisa, Florida, and Christopher (Tracy) Stowell, Wisconsin Dells; grandchildren, Ryan Stowell, Cami Landis, Hayden and Reece Ladisa, Hailey and Tommy Stowell; siblings, Sue (John) Gajdosik, Jean (Bob) Olivares, Danny (Wanda) Stowell and Rena Stowell; sister-in-law; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Stowell; father-in-law, Oscar Dunahee; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Dunahee.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

