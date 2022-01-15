Menu
Dennis Ter Beest
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI

TerBeest, Dennis L.

RIPON - Dennis L. TerBeest, 71, of Ripon, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at his home.

Dennis was born March 26, 1950, in Fond du Lac, the son of Andy and Irene Aalsma Ter Beest. Dennis attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1968. Following high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Army and served much of his time in Germany. On June 14, 1975, he married Patricia Boettcher in Waupun. Dennis spent most of his career as a carpenter and as a maintenance technician. Dennis and his family enjoyed many great years on vacation at Tuttle Lake. He enjoyed family get-togethers, baseball, traveling, and fishing, and was an avid bowler.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Patricia TerBeest of Ripon; two daughters, Jamie (Christopher) Rathermel of Nashville, Tenn., and Susan TerBeest (Curtis Railsback) of Brandon; five grandchildren, Silas Railsback, Adalynn TerBeest-Railsback, Kaitlyn TerBeest-Railsback, Brynn Rathermel and Bennett Rathermel; brothers and sisters, Betty Belsma of Waupun, Randy (Jean) Ter Beest of Brandon, Gary (Ann) Ter Beest of Brandon, and Ann (Rick) Ottum of Sylva, N.C.; and nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by an infant son, Aaron Andrew; his parents, Andy and Irene Ter Beest; brother-in-law, John Belsma; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Margaret Boettcher.

Funeral services for Dennis TerBeest will be held Friday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with the Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun, where American Legion Post 210 of Waupun will provide military honors. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 12 p.m. until the time of service.

The family suggests that masks and social distancing protocol be followed.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
21
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI
Jan
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Randy and Jean, so sorry to hear of Dennis' passing. You and the family are in my prayers.
Sue Eager
Other
January 15, 2022
