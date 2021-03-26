Brueckner, Diane Amelia

PARDEEVILLE – Diane Amelia Brueckner, age 74, of Pardeeville, passed peacefully at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Diane was born on May 17, 1946, the daughter of Morton and Sylvia (Lovicott) Johnson. She married John Brueckner on Oct. 3, 1964, in Portage. Diane worked for several years at McKay Nursery in Waterloo, designing flower beds for home owners. She also worked for the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena for 26 years and 10 days as a dietary aide. Her family and friends were her first thought of each day. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and her yard, as well as her beloved dog, Daisy, and cat, Missy.

She is survived by her children, Dawn (Richard) Gogert of Columbus and Michelle (Wes) Storie of Pardeeville; grandchildren, Joshua (Olivia) Banks of Portage, Jacob (Cassandra Hewitt) Banks of DeForest, and Madeline Banks-Gogert of Columbus; grand-furbabies, Isabella and Danna; brothers, Gary (Diane) Johnson of Poynette and John Johnson of Portage; special neighbors, Tom Hohlstein, Damon, Molly, and Dawson Radke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; infant son, Dean; infant daughter, Diane; sister, Sharon; and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, Wis., on Monday, March 29 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Debbie Tank officiating. Burial will be at Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Masks and social distancing rules will be observed at the funeral home with a limit of 50 people attending at one time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Columbia County Humane Society or the American Cancer Fund.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Peggy Morse, Annie and Natasha Stensrud for their adopted love for mom.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.