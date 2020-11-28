Hintzmann, Diane Marie (Piekarski)

REESEVILLE - Diane Marie Hintzmann (nee Piekarski) passed away with her husband, David Hintzmann, by her side, on the morning of Nov. 24, 2020, following countless health battles that she took on with grace, positivity and determination. Diane was born on Dec. 9, 1955, in Stevens Point, to her loving parents, Michael and Darlene (Sobczak) Piekarski, and became a big sister to her brother, Mark, the following November. She would delight in saying that they were twins for a month. Her brother, Todd, followed and naturally was given grief for being the youngest, but in reality, there was an immense bond between the siblings that they shared throughout their lives.

Diane was a compassionate educator for over 30 years in the Columbus School District, where she herself attended. She loved her students and had a great impact on so many through her work as an English teacher, school counselor and musical director.

She took great pride in being the mother to daughters, Erin and Kayla, whom she shared with longtime companion, Mark Weiner, and became a bonus mother to daughter, Allison (Ty) Adams, when she married the love of her life, David, on Nov. 27, 2009. She was a doting grandmother to five grandsons whom she spoiled every chance she got with books and toys, and they loved her immensely. She was a passionate spirt and truly loved life and her family more than words. She always had an ear to listen and motivated others to be their best selves. Her love for the outdoors was seen through her and David's many fishing trips to the UP, hunting excursions, and the countless camping trips she would take with her girls every summer in their youth. She also enjoyed reading, singing and playing guitar.

Survivors include her husband and best friend, David Hintzmann of Reeseville; three daughters, Erin (Ross) Clark of Cambridge, Kayla (Brad Sennhenn) Weiner of Beaver Dam, and Allison (Ty) Adams of Portland, Ore.; five grandsons, Zavier, Deklin, Cormac, Quinn and Brooks; two brothers, Mark (Margaret) Piekarski and Todd (Connie) Piekarski, both of Columbus; nieces, nephews, countless relatives, friends and students she held dear to her heart. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as David's parents, Mugga and Del Hintzmann.

A private family service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus Cemetery near her parents. If you have a story of Diane to share we welcome you to leave your stories and condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com. We hope to provide a safe way to allow others to pay their respects and give Diane the celebration of her life that she deserves in time. For now, we ask that you take today to make someone's life a little happier because that is what Diane tried to do every day. Memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society or the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

