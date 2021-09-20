Kolbow, Diane L. "Hoot"

LOWELL - Diane L. "Hoot" Kolbow, age 62, of Lowell, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Visitation for Diane will be at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH (formerly Salem Lutheran Church) in Lowell on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Saturday at 12 noon with the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Lowell Cemetery.

Diane was born on April 27, 1959, in Hustisford, Wis., to Alton and Marjorie (Kohn) Lauersdorf. She graduated from Dodgeland High School in 1977. In May 1983, she was united in marriage with Michael L. Kolbow in Lebanon, Wis. Diane worked for Aunt Nellie's, currently Seneca Foods, in Clyman for over 30 years. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church for many years and was the sextant of Lowell Cemetery for the past five years. Diane was one of those people that could talk to anyone – and she did. She was always happy, and she had a contagious smile and laugh.

Diane was the loving mother of her two children, Pamela Kolbow of Lowell and Andrew Kolbow of Reeseville; and she was also the loving grandma of Michel Kolbow. She is further survived by her mother, Marjorie Lauersdorf of Lowell; her brother, James Lauersdorf (Mary Osterhoff) of Beaver Dam; her sister-in-law, Laurie (Mike) Martin of Watertown; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her cats and dogs. Diane was preceded in death by her father and her husband.

"Happy Days"

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family.