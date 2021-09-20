Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane "Hoot" Kolbow
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Kolbow, Diane L. "Hoot"

LOWELL - Diane L. "Hoot" Kolbow, age 62, of Lowell, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Visitation for Diane will be at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH (formerly Salem Lutheran Church) in Lowell on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Saturday at 12 noon with the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Lowell Cemetery.

Diane was born on April 27, 1959, in Hustisford, Wis., to Alton and Marjorie (Kohn) Lauersdorf. She graduated from Dodgeland High School in 1977. In May 1983, she was united in marriage with Michael L. Kolbow in Lebanon, Wis. Diane worked for Aunt Nellie's, currently Seneca Foods, in Clyman for over 30 years. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church for many years and was the sextant of Lowell Cemetery for the past five years. Diane was one of those people that could talk to anyone – and she did. She was always happy, and she had a contagious smile and laugh.

Diane was the loving mother of her two children, Pamela Kolbow of Lowell and Andrew Kolbow of Reeseville; and she was also the loving grandma of Michel Kolbow. She is further survived by her mother, Marjorie Lauersdorf of Lowell; her brother, James Lauersdorf (Mary Osterhoff) of Beaver Dam; her sister-in-law, Laurie (Mike) Martin of Watertown; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her cats and dogs. Diane was preceded in death by her father and her husband.

"Happy Days"

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:50a.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Salem-Lowell Campus
105 Juneau St., Lowell, WI
Sep
25
Service
12:00p.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Salem-Lowell Campus
105 Juneau St., Lowell, WI
Sep
25
Burial
Lowell Cemetery
Lowell, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My Thoughts and Prayers are with the family at this difficult time. I always enjoyed running into Diane at church or out and about. She was always happy and liked to spread that happiness and her kindness with everyone she met. Her smile and laughter will be missed by many.
Cheryl Fehling-Goodrich
Friend
September 20, 2021
My sincerest condolences to all family members. I had the pleasure of meeting Diane once, but my boys loved her. Terrie Hoban
Terrie Hoban
Acquaintance
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results