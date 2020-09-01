Sromalski, Diane E.

FOND DU LAC - Diane E. Sromalski, age 72, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on Feb. 11, 1948, the daughter of Richard and Hilda (Jeche) Ascherien. On May 3, 1969, Diane married John Sromalski in Beaver Dam. Diane worked for Square D in Oshkosh and then she was a Magical Express Coordinator for Walt Disney World. Diane was heavily involved in crafting especially making wreaths. She enjoyed backing the Ascherien Racing Family and most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, John of Fond du Lac; her children, Steve Sromalski of Fond du Lac, Mike Sromalski of Fond du Lac, Julie (Ron Davis) Sromalski of Fond du Lac; her grandchildren, Tony, Alex, Samantha, Ryan, Zack, and Jacob; one brother, Roger (Pat) Ascherien of Beaver Dam, one sister, Karen Horstmann of Waupun; sister-in-law, Sharon Ascherein of Beaver Dam; brothers-in-law, Frank Sromalski of Jackson, Wis., Bob (Kate) Sromalski of Marquette, Mich.; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Eugene Ascherein, Nancy Miller, and Dennis Jeche; sister-in-law, Sue Sromalski; brother-in-law, Ronald Miller.

Visitation will take place on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com