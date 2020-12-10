Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dianne Ruden
FUNERAL HOME
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI

Ruden, Dianne

WAUPUN - Dianne Ruden, 77, of Waupun, passed away Dec. 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Dianne was employed at AM1170 in Waupun. She was a wonderful mother.

Dianne is survived by her husband, Gary of Waupun; her son, Doug Ruden of St. Joseph, Mo.; three grandchildren, Jordan Korell, and Mallory and Caroline Ruden, all of St. Joseph, Mo.; and a son-in-law, Doug Ayers of Davenport, Iowa.

Dianne was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Marie Ayers.

Private services will be held.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest sympathy to Dianes husband, family and staff at AM1170. I so enjoyed my visits with Diane when I picked up certificates over the years and her clear voice on the show. She was a special caring lady. ( a shopping show participant)
Ardyth pickhardt
December 12, 2020
On behalf of my family - I want to express all our thoughts and Prayers to the Ruden Family . Dianne was someone that was special to everyone who met her.
James mckusker
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results