Ruden, Dianne

WAUPUN - Dianne Ruden, 77, of Waupun, passed away Dec. 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Dianne was employed at AM1170 in Waupun. She was a wonderful mother.

Dianne is survived by her husband, Gary of Waupun; her son, Doug Ruden of St. Joseph, Mo.; three grandchildren, Jordan Korell, and Mallory and Caroline Ruden, all of St. Joseph, Mo.; and a son-in-law, Doug Ayers of Davenport, Iowa.

Dianne was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Marie Ayers.

Private services will be held.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.