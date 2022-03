Bebber, Dolores

BARABOO - On Saturday, Sept. 18, a memorial Mass will be held at ST. JOSEPH'S CHURCH to remember Dolores A. Bebber, who died March 31, 2020.

Dolores's children would like to invite friends to join them to remember her and celebrate her life. Face masks are required in church. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of the service at 11 a.m., followed with interment of cremains at St. Joseph's Cemetery. There will be no luncheon provided.