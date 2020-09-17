Buss, Dolores Helen

BEAVER DAM - Dolores Helen Buss, 90, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Stevens Point, Wis.

Visitation for Dolores will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 22nd from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road and State Hwy 33, Beaver Dam, WI 53916, with the memorial service performed by Pastor Paul Stratman immediately following at 11:30. In deference to the pandemic, following the service a light box lunch and token of remembrance will be offered. All are then invited to the inurnment with the family, taking place at 1 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton.

Dolores was born the daughter of Roland and Maralyn (Krahn) Miller on Feb. 7, 1930 in the Town of Herman, Wis. On May 20, 1950 she was united in marriage in Neosho, Wis. to Edward John Buss, her husband of over 68 years. She began her career at the Beaver Dam Music Center where she taught music and traveled to Watertown, Horicon, and Hartford to give accordion lessons for 20 years; early on she was an accordion instructor for the Wisconsin polka master Don Peachy. She later took a position in Beaver Dam at the Super America Gas Station until her retirement.

Dolores was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam where she participated for a number of years in the choir with her daughter Andrea. Dolores and Ed enjoyed traveling to their winter home in Yuma, Arizona, spending special times there with their friends. She also enjoyed boating, camping, and sharing dinner parties with her family and friends, and was a member of the Beaver Dam American Legion Auxiliary Post #146. She loved birdwatching from her big front lawn windows paired with her addiction -- a bowl of vanilla ice cream. Dolores was blessed with an ability to produce a bountiful garden with her husband and was proud of her abundant array of canned goods she shared with her family.

She is survived by her daughters Dawn (Brian) Buss-Glodowski of Bergland, Mich. and Andrea (Rick) Oppermann of Stevens Point, Wis.; brother Gerald (Donna) Miller of Black River Falls; her Aunt Lucille Burbach of Beaver Dam; brothers-in-law Albert (Carolyn) Buss of Beaver Dam and Raymond Buss of Juneau. Dolores is further survived by beloved nieces, nephews, and other cherished relatives and friends.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edward in Jan. of 2019, brother-in-law Victor Buss, and sisters-in-law Rose Marie (Victor) Buss, Darlene (Raymond) Buss, Eldora Zietlow and Marcella Huberty.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Dolores' name to the Beaver Dam American Legion Auxiliary Post #146.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To offer an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.