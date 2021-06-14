Menu
Dolores Rau
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Rau, Dolores H.

HORICON/ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Dolores H. Rau, formerly of Horicon, died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at VITAS Inpatient Hospice in Rockledge, Fla.

There will be visitation at OAK HILL CEMETERY in Horicon on Wednesday, June 16 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The graveside service will follow at the cemetery at 11 a.m.

Dolores Helen Kohrt was born in Horicon, Wis., on Jan. 3, 1923, to Gerhard and Frieda (Lepple) Kohrt. On Jan. 15, 1944, she was united in marriage with Clarence M. Rau at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon. While living in Horicon, Dolores was an active member at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church. She served in the Altar Guild, Ladies Guild, and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Dolores volunteered her spare time at the Bethesda Store in Horicon and the Bethesda Fair each year. She also spent countless hours volunteering for the Horicon Historical Society. Later in life, Dolores moved to Florida to be closer to her daughter.

Dolores is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Thomas of Melbourne, Fla.; granddaughter, Vanessa (Adam) Alcuaz of Melbourne, Fla.; grandson, Michael (Heather) Brinsky of Pittsburgh, Pa.; great-grandsons, MJ Brinsky, Andy Alcuaz and Eric Alcuaz; brother, Donald (Carol) Kohrt of Poynette; sister, Lorraine Wolfram of Juneau; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence; daughters, JoAnn Brinsky and Janet Rau; sons-in-law, Michael Brinsky and Jack Thomas; her brothers, Gerhard, Aaron, Russell, and Roger; and an infant sister, MaryAnn.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
404 East Lake Street, Horicon, WI
Jun
16
Service
11:00a.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
404 East Lake Street, Horicon, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathies to Dolores' family. My mom was just saying how much fun she had playing bridge with Dolores and always liked being her partner because she was so sharp and they'd win! Both of my parents enjoyed trips with Clarence and Dolores and my mom has fond memories of time spent together. Rest In Peace Dolores, you were a great friend and will be missed. Dorothy Schulz and Ellen Kreger
Ellen Kreger
Friend
June 15, 2021
