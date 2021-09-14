Burnett, Donald Levi

JUNEAU - Donald Levi Burnett, age 91 of Juneau, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Beaver Dam Memory Care.

Don was born in Oconomowoc on March 22, 1930, the son of Frank and Agnes (Hinze) Burnett. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1948. On April 21, 1951, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Joanne Kreuziger at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau. He proudly served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for 10 years. He worked for Brandt Automatic Cashier Co. in Watertown and Midland Insurance in Juneau. After Midland Insurance in Juneau, his passion for painting came when he joined Henkel's Paint where he painted many commercial buildings for 10 years, then he began operating the Mobil gas station, now Kwik Trip, which he ran for 12 years. During that time, he serviced the police cars in Dodge County. He then ran Don Burnett's Citgo on North Main for six years. He started his own painting and decorating business which he ran for many years. After retiring, he went on to paint for another 12 years at Dodge County Health Services (Clearview). Don was a long-time member of the Juneau Lion's Club, serving as President and proudly raising funds each year by selling roses, as well as a lifetime member of Juneau Rod and Gun Club. He was an alderman for Juneau and on the Juneau Utility Commission, president of the Juneau Chamber of Commerce, and on the St. John's Church Council. He loved spending time with his family, especially watching and supporting his children and grandchildren in their many sporting events. In his later years, he cherished his extended trips to visit his family in Florida.

Don enjoyed the simple things in life. He enjoyed bowling and watching NASCAR races, but he especially enjoyed cheering on the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers and collecting a houseful of memorabilia. He was quick with a joke and smile, and always gave 100% to everything he did. In Don's words, he loved to live life with "self-assurance and gusto." Above all, Don was someone anyone could lean on, valuing his friends and family, and especially the younger generation.

Don was very proud of his children, Debra (Kirby) Green of Florida, Kevin (Connie) Burnett of Beaver Dam, Brian Burnett of Fla., Wendy (Carl Stanford) Burnett of Mich., Bradly (Kathleen) Burnett of Neshkoro, and Jody (Andrew) Justmann of Juneau; grandchildren, Nathan, Shannon (Katie), Gabriel (Emily), Brandon (Amanda), Ryan, Jenna, Mikayla (Luke), Haley (Brandon), and Alicia (Austin); great-grandchildren, Calvin, Racquel, Evan, Wilder, and Olive; sister, Yvonne (Robert) Johnson; sister-in-law, Joyce Rasmussen. He will also be greatly missed by his dear friend, Delfina Nobles and her family; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joanne in 2000; brother, Frank "Buddy" (Deloma) Burnett; sister, Shirley (Howard) Connor; brother-in-law, Robert Rasmussen; sister-in-law, Junis (Kenneth) Belin; his best friend and side kick, Ronnie Uttech; and other relatives.

Visitation for Don will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 S.Main St, Juneau, from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Burial will follow at Juneau City Cemetery. A gathering to celebrate Don's life will be held after the burial at the Juneau American Legion, 162 E. Oak St., Juneau.

If desired, memorials in Don's name may be directed to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the Lion's Club.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services. 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.