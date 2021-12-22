Menu
Donald Dettman
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rupp Funeral Home - St. Joseph
6054 Pryor Ave
Saint Joseph, MO

Dettman, Donald M., Jr.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Donald M. Dettman Jr., 67, of Savannah, Mo., passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in a Liberty, Mo., hospital. He was born April 27, 1954, in Portage, Wis., son of Audrey and Donald Dettman Sr. He married Susan Gann Dettman on June 13, 2008, and she survives of the home. He worked at Economy Express as a truck driver. Don enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Melvin Dettman Sr. Survivors include wife, Susan Dettman, of the home; mother, Audrey Dettman, Pardeeville, Wis.; sister, Bertha (Travis) James, St. Joseph, Mo.; sister, Theresa (Robert) Beckius of Portage, Wis.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the RUPP FUNERAL HOME in St. Joseph. Online condolence are available at www.ruppfuneral.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rupp Funeral Home - St. Joseph
6054 Pryor Ave, Saint Joseph, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
