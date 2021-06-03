Menu
Donald DeYoung
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, WI

DeYoung, Donald H.

FRIESLAND - Donald Hubert DeYoung, age 87, of Friesland, peacefully went home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Donald was born in Friesland on Oct. 12, 1933, the son of John and Marion (Tillema) DeYoung. He was united in marriage to his wife, Betty Anne DeBoer, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return home, he sold insurance for many years. Donald became very active in the community and church. Upon retirement, he loved to spend his days at his farms and in his woodshop, where he became an avid woodworker, making furniture and bowls.

Donald is survived by his wife of more than 64 years, Betty DeYoung; children, Dan (Maxine) DeYoung, Kristine (Rick) Berger, and Kalleen (DeYoung) Katze; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Jane (DeYoung) Wendricks of Madison; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one grandchild, and other relatives.

In honoring the family's wishes, a private service will be held at a later date for immediate family only.

If desired, memorials in Donald's name may be directed to the Billy Graham Foundation.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam.
We had the great joy of meeting Don at Sun Vista RV Park in Yuma, AZ. He was so kind and gracious. He met our adopted Korean daughter, Angela, age 48, and we have a precious pic of Don and Angela. Don had met Harry Holt at the orphanage the US GI´s had started, at the end of the Korean War, and Harry took 6 of the orphans and adopted them. Harry and his wife then started Holt International Family Ministries. We adopted Angela May 1, 1974 when she was 4 1/2 months old through Holt. We are currently sponsoring a child through Holt in S. Korea. What a rich joy to have met and fellowshipped with your father. Our love and prayers reach out to you and all your family! We are on Facebook. Gilbert Taeger. Because of men like your father we were able to adopted Angela through a Christian Agency!
Gilbert Taeger
Friend
June 9, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss! We are thinking of you! Our hearts go out to you. Don was a wonderful person who will be missed by whomever has meet him
Lonnie & Melanie Troy
Family
June 4, 2021
To all of Don´s family, I am so very sorry to hear of your loss of Don. He will be greatly missed. Praying for you all.
Johnne Bump
June 3, 2021
