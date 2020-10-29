Erickson, Donald Kenneth

NEW BERLIN - Donald Kenneth Erickson, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at The View at Pine Ridge in Oconomowoc.

Visitation for Don will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME, 321 Washington Avenue, Wisconsin Dells, Wis., from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Following will be a procession to Spring Grove Cemetery for a graveside service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Matt Gehrke officiating.

Don was born June 11, 1939, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Kenneth and Elnora (Hamburg) Erickson. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1957 and served in the Air Force from 1958-1962. Later, he was part owner of Jerry's Speed Shop and raced stock cars, until he met Emily Lea Trelinski, whom he later married on May 14, 1966. They moved to Milwaukee and then New Berlin, where they lived for 50 years and raised three children, in the house Don helped design and build. He faithfully dedicated himself to a 37-year career at A.O.Smith/Tower Automotive. Don's hobbies included automotives, mechanics, gardening and wood-working. He was a creator and a builder and one heck of a dancer.

Don is survived by his son, Jason (Tina) Erickson; daughters, Erika Erickson and Andrea (Benjamin) Miller; his grandson, Ozzie; and brothers, Merlin Erickson, Alan Erickson, and Brian Erickson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Emily; and grandson, Gavin.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884