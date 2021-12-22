Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Gentz
ABOUT
Juneau High School
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Gentz, Donald M.

OAK GROVE - Donald M. Gentz, 88, of the township of Oak Grove, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.

Donald was born the son of Albert and Elizabeth (Butterbrodt) Gentz on Jan. 29, 1933, in the township of Oak Grove. He was baptized on Feb. 19, 1933, and later confirmed on March 30, 1947, all at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Grove. Don attended St. Peter's Lutheran School and later attended Juneau High School. He was married to Eileen N. Uttech on Oct. 15, 1955, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon, Wis. Don was a lifelong farmer in the town of Oak Grove and a salesman for Dairyland Seed.

Don was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and formerly a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Grove, where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of the Dodge County Fair Association. Don was an avid bowler, enjoyed hunting and playing softball. He enjoyed watching the Packers and playing sheepshead. Don enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Don is survived by his wife, Eileen of Beaver Dam; his children, Steven (Alice) Gentz of Juneau, Susan (Bryan) Woltman of Beaver Dam, Kenneth (Tracy) Gentz of Springhill, Fla., Mary (Rick) Grundman of Mosinee, and Thomas (Donna) Gentz of Mason, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, Aubrey (Kevin) Hayes, Crystal (Steve) Schultz, Matthew (Vicki) Gentz, Benjamin (Julie) Gentz, Melissa Woltman, Daniel (Merissa) Woltman, Alicia Gentz, Ashley Gentz, Hannah Gentz, Aaron Gentz, Nathan Grundman, Lucas (Jessica) Grundman, Nicholas Gentz, and Hunter Gentz; 13 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Cal, Alayna, Emma, Owen, Autumn, Alyssa, Bentley, Norah, Nolan, Miles, Matthew, and Jacob; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Paul and Mabel Uttech; a son in infancy; brother, Marvin (Darlene) Gentz; and sister, Vera (Lester) Diefenbach.

A visitation will be held at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Philip Heyer will officiate. Interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Town of Oak Grove.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church - Beaver Dam
300 West St., Beaver Dam, WI
Dec
28
Service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church - Beaver Dam
300 West St., Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
We are so very sorry to hear of your loss. We go way back to when we were just kids, living on the then Paepke farm, which is now the Gentz farm. Our dad, Art Paepke, sold the farm to Donnie in 1955. We moved to Horicon and later to Milwaukee in 1957. Today, Steve and Alice are on the farm. All of you are fondly remembered by us; our thoughts and prayers for strength, comfort and peace are with you at this difficult time. The "Paepke" girls: Dianne Kraft, Sharon Visintainer, Charleene Benzel, Carole Zarling.
Sharon Visintainer
Family Friend
December 30, 2021
We are truly sorry for your loss. We have so many fun memories of living over by you all. Don and Eileen and family were such a blessing to us when we moved to Wisconsin. You have our deepest sympathy.
.Rick and Janelle Lasche
Friend
December 28, 2021
Ou sympathies, thoughts and prayers to all. Unable to attend due to covid.
Dennis and Carol (Krohn) Justman
Carol Justman
Family
December 27, 2021
Truly sorry for your loss! Prayers to the family!
Mary Schreiber nee (Helmer)
December 21, 2021
My dear Mary...I'm so sorry for your loss
.I know just what you're going thru


Plz contact me
.. [email protected] and let me know what you're up to.
Jill M Rhodes
December 26, 2021
Our sincere condolences
Jon and Sharon Gentz
Family
December 25, 2021
Condolences to Gentz family.
Jason Uttech
Family
December 22, 2021
We fondly remember Don from many years ago when Tom played basketball with our son Chris. He was always smiling and fun to chat with as we parents watched our boys play. Our condolences to all your family. Bob and Jane Reinke, Beaver Dam.
Jane and Bob Reinke
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results