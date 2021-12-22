Gentz, Donald M.

OAK GROVE - Donald M. Gentz, 88, of the township of Oak Grove, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.

Donald was born the son of Albert and Elizabeth (Butterbrodt) Gentz on Jan. 29, 1933, in the township of Oak Grove. He was baptized on Feb. 19, 1933, and later confirmed on March 30, 1947, all at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Grove. Don attended St. Peter's Lutheran School and later attended Juneau High School. He was married to Eileen N. Uttech on Oct. 15, 1955, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon, Wis. Don was a lifelong farmer in the town of Oak Grove and a salesman for Dairyland Seed.

Don was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and formerly a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Grove, where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of the Dodge County Fair Association. Don was an avid bowler, enjoyed hunting and playing softball. He enjoyed watching the Packers and playing sheepshead. Don enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Don is survived by his wife, Eileen of Beaver Dam; his children, Steven (Alice) Gentz of Juneau, Susan (Bryan) Woltman of Beaver Dam, Kenneth (Tracy) Gentz of Springhill, Fla., Mary (Rick) Grundman of Mosinee, and Thomas (Donna) Gentz of Mason, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, Aubrey (Kevin) Hayes, Crystal (Steve) Schultz, Matthew (Vicki) Gentz, Benjamin (Julie) Gentz, Melissa Woltman, Daniel (Merissa) Woltman, Alicia Gentz, Ashley Gentz, Hannah Gentz, Aaron Gentz, Nathan Grundman, Lucas (Jessica) Grundman, Nicholas Gentz, and Hunter Gentz; 13 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Cal, Alayna, Emma, Owen, Autumn, Alyssa, Bentley, Norah, Nolan, Miles, Matthew, and Jacob; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Paul and Mabel Uttech; a son in infancy; brother, Marvin (Darlene) Gentz; and sister, Vera (Lester) Diefenbach.

A visitation will be held at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Philip Heyer will officiate. Interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Town of Oak Grove.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.